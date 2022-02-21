Matt Painter’s steps echoed as he walked into a quiet room. The defeated coach sat down and let out a sigh before, in a hushed voice, talking through his team’s performance.
“A lot of things, you name it,” the head baketball coach said. “We had breakdowns on ball screen defense. We had breakdowns containing the in-bounds. We had breakdowns when we were supposed to double.
“I could go on for a long time.”
Everything that could go wrong did. The Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten), who were walking into Ann Arbor high and mighty after dismantling an Illinois team to take the No. 1 spot in the Big Ten, fell from grace yet again after a loss against Michigan.
Just like when Rutgers beat them earlier in the season, the Boilers couldn’t hold the top spot in the standings for more than a week.
Fans were quick to point out this was an exhausted Purdue team that has played three times in six days. Michigan, however, was in nearly the same boat with three games played in its last seven.
This wasn’t exhaustion — this was a lack of concentration and teamwork.
Michigan continued to make wide-open 3-pointers because of breakdowns where sophomore forward Mason Gillis and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic would defend the same opponent.
This has been an issue all season for Purdue. The Boilermakers currently rank No. 102 in defense across D1 basketball, behind teams like South Florida, Wagner and Fordham, according to Kenpom, an online statistical ranking site.
“We have had breakdowns defensively,” Painter said after the game. “But our offense saves us.”
That has held true for nearly all of Purdue’s wins this year.
In the final six seconds of the first half of Purdue vs. Illinois, Illini sophomore guard André Curbelo was able to waltz up the court for the final possession. He was guarded by Stefanovic, who failed to stop Curbelo’s cut inside while back peddling. With no communication to the defenders behind him, Curbelo easily ran up for a layup.
The careless and uncommunicative defense was saved by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey’s electric future-NBA talent in the second half. While Purdue still holds the best offense in the country, that alone won’t even get the team through the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Looking back at past teams with high-scoring offenses and below-average defense, it’s clear that their tournament performances have been far from optimal. Teams like 2005 Wake Forest, 2012 Missouri and 2014 Duke are stark examples of what will happen to teams who rely solely on their offenses.
All year, fans and media alike have talked non-stop about Purdue’s offense. Almost every question coach Painter is asked relates back to the offense. Few have ventured to even question Painter on the schematics of his defense.
“Our communication and our concentration,” Painter said when asked why his team is not better defensively. “Those are the two things for me.”
Painter was quick to focus on how the breakdowns happen within each game. It is very easy to see that the lack of communication after Stefanovic was beaten by Curbelo’s cut inside allowed for the easy basket. Yet, no word was given behind the schematics of the defense.
Matt Painter should implement a zone defense.
Zone defense is a genuine change that allows for teams to work around their guards who struggle in one-on-ones. It also helps slow the game down and control the tempo. This is a defensive ideology that easily suits the strengths and weaknesses of the Boilermaker team.
Painter has remained staunchly against zone defense his entire coaching career. Raised on the principles of strict man-to-man from former coach Gene Keady, Painter has not wavered in his decision.
“I don’t do it,” Painter said after the game against Rutgers. “It's logical in my thinking that its the best thing for Purdue and the Big Ten.”
With a projected high-lottery pick, two of the best centers in the college game and eight players who can shoot over 40% from 3-point range, this may be the best roster Matt Painter has ever coached.
Even so, issues still present themselves with the roster that need to be fixed.
Stefanovic struggles to defend man-to-man. Edey does not have the quickness to cover the arc. Thompson is a mismatch for many attackers due to his size. Yet, all three of these players are elite on the offensive side of the court.
But there will be a time that the offense runs dry and shots don’t fall. This happened against Michigan leading to the embarrassing 82-58 final score, and it will happen again in March if things don’t change.
Whatever it may be, something needs to advance if this team wants to succeed in March.