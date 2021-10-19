Yet again, we have to fight for basic human rights in the United States.
A federal appeals court recently allowed a grim Texas anti-abortion law that effectively creates a bounty hunter system deterring people from choosing to get an abortion. This comes just over a week after a lower federal court ruling temporarily blocked the law. The Justice Department said Friday that it will ask the Supreme Court to suspend the law, according to reporting by the Washington Post.
The instability is troubling, especially considering its legal ramifications to surrounding states.
“We’re closely watching what’s happening in Texas in regards to their new pro-life law, including any legal challenges,” Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston told the Associated Press in September. “We’ll continue to examine ways to further protect life at all stages.”
State legislatures will resume meeting in 2022, when anti-abortion laws similar to Texas’ are anticipated to be introduced. Indiana could see the implementation of some form of this bill in a state where abortion is already heavily restricted.
First off, the law bans abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That’s the same as having a two-week-late period. I’ve had my periods skip months at a time because of stress or medications. Six weeks isn’t enough to know someone’s pregnant, let alone to make an informed decision on what to do with one’s body, health and safety.
On top of that, this law allows anyone, regardless of their level of involvement, to sue any person – from the doctor to a family member – that helped the patient in the payment for the procedure.
The law allows the person who impregnated the person to sue given that the sex was consensual. For example, an angry ex-partner would be an appropriate plaintiff. Under this law, people are not only denied protection, but basic autonomy over their own bodies.
The harsh reality is people who sue abortion providers aren’t only going to be anti-abortionists. There will also be people taking advantage of the system and people trying to harm abortion-seekers.
It sets up a terrifying future for reproductive rights, and some students are worried.
“I am angry that people believe that they have a say on what happens to our bodies,” said Kara Fujiwara, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management. “I am afraid for the women who are raped and then forced to give birth. Financial and health issues may make it impossible for a woman to raise a child.”
Third parties should not be involved in personal medical decisions about reproductive health. Decisions to end a pregnancy, adopt or continue a pregnancy should be made by the pregnant person. Nobody else.
If you truly cared about the fetus, why are there not more anti-abortion groups advocating for increasing birth control access to people who need them? If you want someone else to carry to term, are you willing to adopt their child and give them a fulfilling life?
I am afraid of the precedent the Texas legislature sets. And if you care about the health and safety of your community, you should be too.