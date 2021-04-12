I am excited to hear that President-elect Shannon Kang and Vice President-elect Olivia Wyrick have won the Purdue Student Government elections. As Wyrick is a Natural Resource and Environmental Science student in the College of Agriculture, I am confident she will make sustainability and campus carbon emissions reductions priorities during her term. Her and Kang’s campaign goal of making Purdue carbon neutral is attainable, and I am excited to see what they get done.
With Kang and Wyrick at the head of Purdue Student Government leadership, I expect their influence to effectively push the Purdue administration to start divesting away from fossil fuels and more seriously consider the carbon footprint of the University. For readers looking to take local action against climate change, I recommend getting involved with the Purdue Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a non-partisan environmental organization that helps build political will among its members for national carbon pricing. We work closely with the Lafayette Chapter to lobby for climate legislation in Indiana’s 4th Congressional district.
—Esteban Richey, junior in the College of Science