Dear President Daniels,
We write this open letter to express our dismay about one section of your recent “Annual Open Letter to the People of Purdue” in which you ask, “Where are all the men?” We feel that this sends a disheartening message to our current and potential future women students in STEM fields at Purdue who are currently a significant minority within the STEM departments/schools. Female students in their classes look around at their classmates and do not see many women. They are clearly a minority and yet a strong focus of your Open Letter was focused on recruitment of male students. Your message is heart-wrenching for women in STEM because it shows that you clearly do not understand their experiences.
Let’s look at the numbers. Purdue’s 26% “share” of women in engineering is barely above the national average of 24%, nowhere near the “nation’s highest” and far behind many of our aspirational peers (MIT: 46%; CalTech: 43%; Stanford: 40%) according to the American Society for Engineering Education's 2021 “By the Numbers,” which reports data from 2019. Public institution rivals like Georgia Tech and Berkeley also surpass us in percentages, with women comprising about one third of their engineering student body. This is not a reflection of poor programs here; it is more a reflection of poor institutional commitment by Purdue to increasing the numbers of women in STEM. Recent research has shown how “male-favoring” criteria, that are conventionally used to determine admissions, operate against women.
However, we should point out that Purdue does produce a very large (compared to others) absolute number of female engineering graduates. We rank at #2 in ASEE’s report, right behind Georgia Tech and ahead of Texas A&M and Michigan. ASEE’s data also show Purdue graduated 1770 male engineers in 2019, while ASU graduated 1856, UIUC 1928, and Georgia Tech 1981. Texas A&M, NC State, Virginia Tech, and Penn State each send over 1500 male engineers into the workforce annually. So universities continue to send large numbers of men into the STEM workforce. The numbers of women graduating should make us reflect on our own capacity to level this playing field, and our need to take a more committed approach to this problem at the highest level of Purdue administration.
We were disappointed that you did not acknowledge Purdue’s Women in Engineering Program’s (WIEP) considerable accomplishments leading over five decades of innovation locally and nationally. We feel this oversight is a missed opportunity to properly position Purdue to lead as a STEM-focused university. We deeply appreciate the history of leadership by Dr. Jane Daniels and then Dr. Beth Holloway. Since the 1970s, the program has provided a supportive environment that encourages women engineering students to reach their full potential. WIEP has been an example for other women’s programs all over the US, who, through much stronger institutional support than Purdue has provided to its own pioneering programs, have been able to achieve even higher recruitment levels, illustrating how institutional commitment can make a huge difference. A history of the funding of WIEP shows that, in contrast to the universities where undergraduate women’s representation in engineering is now above 40%, the majority of funding for Purdue’s program has been raised by the program itself.
However, even fully funding undergraduate student-facing programs like WIEP won’t solve the gender problems in undergraduate admissions, graduate admissions, faculty hiring, faculty retention, the overall climate and culture of engineering, and more broadly, at Purdue. Examples of our climate concerns include planning demolition of a campus daycare center during a pandemic; Purdue’s dismissive culture around sexual assault; the lack of comprehensive, sustained, and deliberate support for people working with caregiving responsibilities; and, frankly, unhelpful public comments about diversity, such as those characterizing “really leading” Black scholars as among the “rarest creatures of America,” in addition to the statements about women in your most recent letter. Many more climate concerns are enumerated through the COACHE surveys conducted at Purdue.
While there may be a dearth of men in feminized fields like nursing, sociologists have documented a “glass escalator” favoring men for promotion in these fields. For women in male dominated fields there is, in contrast, a “glass ceiling,” again favoring promotion of men over women. We should focus on how Purdue might catch up to our aspirational peers as well as address the structural sexism and climate issues that push women out of STEM. Let’s not say “poor guys, they are in a field dominated by women.” Let’s ask why female-dominated professions are systematically lower-paid than male-dominated ones. Let's ask why men, as a small percentage of the workforce in those fields, are disproportionately dominating upper management. This seems to speak to severe under-appreciation of women’s contributions.
We feel that, unfortunately, you missed the opportunity to articulate a value proposition for higher education for both men and women as well as those who identify as LGBTQ+. Increasing opportunities for women is not aimed at taking opportunities from others. It is focused on creating new paths to address the nation’s increasing need for expertise in STEM fields, so the US can succeed in the global economy and, more importantly, forge a sustainable future for this world. Addressing the higher education gender gap by admitting a gender-skewed student population in favor of men runs counter to efforts at other universities to close the gender gap in high school completion, reverse the school-to-prison pipeline, or retain more men through vibrant student success programming. Purdue may have some catching up to do in this regard.
Our goal should be to create an environment (and have a recruitment strategy) that helps everyone succeed irrespective of gender identity and ethnic and racial group and strive to remove admissions criteria that are not evidence-based (a long-existing problem that has favored white men in the past). If the vast majority of people who meet entrance to Purdue criteria do not belong to the white male group, let’s embrace that, but at the same time examine why those white men are seriously under performing. Let’s do the work to understand what is limiting the growth of all groups and their ability to contribute. Let’s do that work alongside doing work to understand female underrepresentation. We suspect root causes of these phenomena across the whole gender spectrum are strongly related to societal norms propagated through advertising and false expectations of people fulfilling roles based on gender and other characteristics. This limited vision of society needs to stop, and Purdue should take a leadership role in making sure that this happens.
Fundamentally, we feel that the value of higher education in the twenty-first century lies in its power to sharpen critical thinking, deepen reflective judgment and empathy, strengthen articulate communication skills, develop creative leadership, and create a strong sense of responsibility to the common good. That’s how our students, of every gender, will take the next giant leaps.
We are part of the small number of engineering faculty members at Purdue who identify as women. We write, in part, to let our female and non-binary engineering students know that we see them. We know what it can be like to be one of so few women in an engineering course. We appreciate our female students’ efforts in engineering, their resilience, and all their contributions at Purdue. We hope they will persevere and continue to contribute after graduation and make sure that we create a more inclusive and sustainable world that works for all humans, regardless of gender, and all other occupants of this planet.
Sincerely,
- Dulcy M. Abraham, professor of civil engineering
- Laura Bowling, professor of agricultural and biological engineering and agronomy
- Deva Chan, assistant professor, School of Biomedical Engineering
- Rebecca Ciez, assistant professor, School of Mechanical Engineering
- Melba Crawford, professor of civil engineering and agronomy
- Patricia Davies, professor of mechanical engineering
- Chelsea Davis, assistant professor of materials engineering
- Kirsten Davis, assistant professor, School of Engineering Education
- Jane Frankenberger, professor of agricultural and biological engineering
- Nadia Gkritza, professor of civil engineering and agricultural and biological engineering
- Allison Godwin, associate professor, School of Engineering Education and Davidson School of Chemical Engineering
- Danielle Heichel, lecturer, School of Materials Engineering
- Neera Jain, assistant professor, School of Mechanical Engineering
- Leah Jamieson, Ransburg Distinguished Professor, Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering and John A. Edwardson dean emerita of engineering
- Panagiota Karava, Jack and Kay Hockema professor in civil engineering
- Nicole Key, associate head and professor of mechanical engineering
- Tamara Kinzer-Ursem, associate professor, School of Biomedical Engineering
- Marisol Koslowski, assistant head and professor, School of Mechanical Engineering
- Linda S Lee, professor, agronomy and environmental and ecological engineering
- Tian Li, assistant professor, School of Mechanical Engineering
- Jacqueline Linnes, associate professor, School of Biomedical Engineering
- Nina Mahmoudian, associate professor, School of Mechanical Engineering
- Karen Marais, professor, School of Aeronautics and Astronautics
- Monique McClain, assistant professor, School of Mechanical Engineering
- Roshanak Nateghi, associate professor, School of Industrial Engineering
- Maria Okuniewski, assistant professor, School of Materials Engineering
- Alice Pawley, professor, School of Engineering Education
- Lindsey Payne, assistant professor of practice, environmental and ecological engineering
- Mary Pilotte, professor of engineering practice, School of Engineering Education
- Caitlin Proctor, assistant professor, School of Agricultural and Biological Engineering
- Senay Purzer, professor of engineering education
- Li Qiao, professor, School of Aeronautics & Astronautics
- Ankita Raturi, assistant professor, School of Agricultural and Biological Engineering
- Tahira Reid Smith, associate professor, School of Mechanical Engineering
- Donna Riley, professor and Kamyar Haghighi head, School of Engineering Education
- Marika Santagata, associate professor, School of Civil Engineering
- Anne Sereno, professor, Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering
- Lia Stanciu, associate head and professor, School of Materials Engineering
- Janelle Wharry, associate professor, School of Materials Engineering
- Yuehwern Yih, professor, School of Industrial Engineering
- Anonymous, engineering faculty member
- Anonymous, engineering faculty member
- Anonymous, engineering faculty member
Allies:
- Mahsa Ghasemi, assistant professor, electrical and computer engineering
- Amy Marconnet, associate professor, mechanical engineering
- Justin Major, student, engineering education
- Loretta McKinniss, administrative assistant, engineering education
- Tiantian Li, student, School of Engineering Education
- Sarah Ehrlich, academic advisor, first-year engineering
- Laura Cruz, graduate student, engineering education
- Justin Hess, assistant professor, engineering education
- Andrew Whitehead, student, engineering education
- Herman Clements, student, engineering education
- Sara McMillan, associate professor, agricultural and biological engineering
- Jason Morphew, visiting assistant professor, engineering education
- Matthew Ohland, Dale and Suzi Gallagher professor and associate head, engineering education
- Lindsay Weinberg, clinical assistant professor
- Muiris MacGiollabhui, postdoctoral research associate, Honors College
- Rosalee Clawson, professor, political science
- Carly Rae Zent
- Aziz Dridi, student, engineering education
- Laura Zanotti, professor, anthropology
- Heather Perkins, postdoctoral researcher, Department of Engineering
- Michael Baldwin, associate professor, Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences
- Adam Kunkel, graduate student, political science
- Jessica Sturm, associate professor, School of Languages and Cultures
- Lisa Jones, academic advisor, first-year engineering
- Zach Warner, assistant professor, political science
- Ariana Montoya-Lozano, graduate student, ecological science and engineering
- Anne Jarrard, senior academic advisor, first-year engineering
- Risa Cromer, assistant professor, anthropology
- Katy Panozzo, academic advisor, first-year engineering
- Carl Wassgren, professor, School of Mechanical Engineering
- Nrupaja Bhide, graduate student, School of Engineering Education
- Natalie Enright Jerger, professor, electrical and computer engineering, University of Toronto
- TJ Boisseau, associate professor, women's, gender and sexuality studies
- Greg Shaver, professor, mechanical engineering
- Anonymous
Signature list updated Jan. 12 at 11:47 a.m.