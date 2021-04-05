All too often, the contributions of scholars researching social justice issues are downplayed, ridiculed or altogether ignored by those in STEM. In reality, their work has been invaluable when it comes to challenging the white supremacist and patriarchal norms that persist in STEM fields. As mathematicians, we recognize that the work done by scholars of social justice has aided progress in mathematics by identifying and beginning the work of dismantling barriers that mathematicians with marginalized identities face. To this end, we ask that Purdue increase funding for the School of Interdisciplinary Studies and thank all of the scholars who have dedicated their careers to researching social justice issues.
— Sarah Percival, Kelsey Walters, Daniel Tolosa, Iason Moutzouris, Patrick DeBonis, Forest Glebe and Alden Bradford, graduate students in the Department of Mathemathics