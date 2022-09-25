I didn’t feel like doing anything productive on Friday night, so instead, I decided to brave the cold and rain to watch the Purdue Homecoming Parade.
I found the perfect spot to watch the parade, just outside of Meredith Residence Hall. I decided that my enjoyment of the parade would be solely based on how much candy I got.
The parade started out a bit dull. There were a bunch of undecorated sedans driving south on Martin Jischke Road. They didn’t do much to get me hyped for homecoming. I guess the understaffing issue at Purdue hit student organizations too.
At about 15 minutes past the hour, the cry of the Boilermaker Special set the parade in motion. I was scared I would miss the parade as it blazed past me at a roaring sub-5 miles an hour. Even the drivers of the Boilermaker Special and Extra Special looked like they couldn’t keep up with the pace of the parade.
Despite the parade’s snail-like pace, the All-American Marching Band quickly arrived on the scene to save the day. Their military roots made an appearance with their lockstep and call-and-response routine. However, at this point, I was still free of the burden of carrying candy, and I was hoping the student organizations would change that.
Since it was a Friday, the Morphsuit Dudes were out dancing in full force. I am pretty sure they didn’t know they were part of a parade and were just groovin’ like they normally do.
There was one notable member missing: Melon Man. Is there a schism forming in the Morph Gang? Perhaps a clash of ideologies? These questions were short-lived as the Exponent came roaring up behind them.
Sadly, the Exponent did not give me any candy. You would think they would spare me a fun-sized pack of M&M’s. But, no. They were handing out newspapers and skipped over me in the process.
The Tippecanoe County Shriners in their Tippy T’s caught my attention as they drove their tiny cars around in figure eights, nearly taking out the group ahead of them and behind them. I was secretly hoping they would hit someone, but sadly they did not. So I missed out on that sight and still didn’t have any candy.
I got hopeful when I saw the Residence Hall Association. Their members had huge boxes filled with a mysterious item which I hoped was candy just for me. Maybe the RHA members in their Mario-themed costumes would be my knights in shining armor and deliver me free candy?
But alas, it was just under-ripe bananas. They didn’t even give me one.
I was losing hope that my candy would never come when I saw him. I’m not sure who he was or what organization he was with, but the angel in the orange safety vest glided towards me and asked, “Would you like some Hershey’s chocolate?”
I was ecstatic and replied, “Hell yeah!” but he then said it was white chocolate. I was devastated letting out a long, low “awwwww.” However, he did offer me some Milk Duds as he felt bad for me.
Once I secured the candy, I realized the parade was almost over. I waited until the last firetruck passed and blinded me with its lights before I cracked into my Milk Duds and started heading back home.