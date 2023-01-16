I grew up with the Bob the Builder series. Bob and I go way back. But since I last saw Bob when I was a child, he decided to get a bit of plastic surgery going from cute and cuddly to an uncanny valley monstrosity. Apparently he also decided to freshen up his iconic statement of “Can we fix it?” to “Can we build it?”
I think the Purdue administration saw the new Bob and slogan and went, “Yes, that. That is what Purdue needs to follow,” as Purdue has gotten a bit carried away with new projects.
There has yet to be a day where Purdue does not have a random section of campus closed off in an attempt to bamboozle me. I am certain the end of the world is nigh if Purdue stops building or renovating something.
Maybe former Purdue President James Smart is rolling in his grave as all he wanted was one more brick. But the board of trustees said, “Nah, fam, we gonna build a million-bajillion bricks higher” or something along those lines.
In my three years here so far, I have seen Purdue destroy the ground floor of the Purdue Memorial Union, take a chunk out of the basement and ground floors of the Stewart Center, build Hagle Hall, take down Michael Golden Labs and the Nuclear Engineering building and build the Gateway Complex of Dudley and Lambertus Hall. No part of campus is safe as even the athletic campus has been targeted.
After the Boilermakers’ loss to LSU, Purdue decided to rip up the south end zone and block off half the street. I guess I don’t need to park near my dorm or get any peace and quiet for the spring semester. It’s nice Purdue is adding the bleacher seating back after being torn down in 2014, I guess, even if it interrupts my ability to park for a semester.
Purdue also has plans to demolish Heavilon Hall in late 2023 for the third time since it was built. Granted, I am glad for the destruction of one of my least favorite buildings on campus due to its boxy and moldy nature, but I am just worried that they will end up building a new Wilmeth Active Learning Center in its place — a sterile, architecturally depressing concrete box.
I don’t know what Purdue’s fascination with what can be best described as the future Squidward finds himself in the classic Spongebob episode “SB-129,” but it is bland and uninspired. Plus, at least the future in Spongebob had a chrome finish to everything.
I wish my joke about Purdue “WALC-ifying” all the new buildings on campus was just a joke, but it is a genuine fear I have, especially after seeing what the aesthetic Dudley and Lambertus halls are shaped out to be.
Let’s hope the Schleman Hall renovations don’t end up “WALC-ified” with the sterile marble and unnecessarily open floor plans.
Purdue already has beautiful architecture in the form of Cary Quadrangle, Windsor Halls, the Biochemistry Building and the Purdue Memorial Union to name a few.
I guess Purdue wants to build as much as humanly possible, even if it means sacrificing diverse architectural designs in favor of large brick and glass rectangular prisms.