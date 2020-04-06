I recently wrote about finding a large Purdue basketball sign near a dumpster behind Sylvia Street. That sign has been resting comfortably in my room ever since, and on Sunday, it got a buddy.
While taking out the trash behind my Purdue Village apartment building, I came across a beautiful sight: the body of a cello.
I have never played the cello, nor do I know how to, but after this find, I feel as if God is telling me to learn. It’s missing a head, strings and probably more, but I’ll be darned if I let that stop me.
I have never been one for dumpster diving. It’s not that I’m scared of getting dirty, but there’s a certain level or pride that keeps a man from taking things out of a dumpster that I usually don’t like to dip below. Luckily The Exponent pays me enough that I don’t have to rely on dumpsters for food just yet — although that might change if this pandemic worsens.
I am, however, becoming more interested in all of the things I could find. My luck so far has been great, so who’s to say there won’t be more interesting finds in the near future?
Guess we’ll have to find out.
