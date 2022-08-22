Now, I know what you are likely thinking. It’s probably something along the lines of: “Who is this and why is he trying to tell me which dining courts are the best?”
You may wonder who I am and why my opinion on the dining courts here actually matters. My name is Benjamin Goldman, and I am a junior in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute studying computer and information technology. Exponent editors grew tired of my writing snarky letters to them, so they invited me to be a columnist.
Anyhow, here we go with an inconsistent rating of all the dining courts.
Up at the No. 5 slot is Hillenbrand. Now, normally I like Hillenbrand, but when I am starving after a day of back-to-back-to-back power hours, the last thing I want is to take a ride on the Hillenbrand Trail. A 30-minute walk from academia while passing Earhart and Windsor just is not where it is at.
Coming in fourth is Earhart. I have strong opinions about Earhart, both as a dining court and as a residence hall (where I lived as a freshman during the miserable lockdown). But, I can boil down the dining court aspect to a single sentence: “Ford but farther away.”
The saving grace of Earhart for me is the Make Your Own pizza and pasta bar. It is always a joy to consume my daily sodium intake in one bowl of pasta. Other than the pasta and pizza bar, though, Earhart is pretty mid in terms of dining courts. However, when Purdue formatted the dining courts to be takeout only for the 2020-2021 year, I once witnessed a freshman order nothing but eggs for his breakfast. It was an egg-cellent choice, though not cost-efficient.
Now with Hillenbrand and Earhart out of the way, we are at the top three. Ford takes the third spot.
As mentioned before, it is pretty much just Earhart without the pizza and pasta bar. The two things that put it higher than Earhart in the ranking are the second level of seating and the fact it is extremely close to where I live (in Cary). They share pretty much everything else in terms of food and desserts.
Plus, I saw the one and only Purdue President Mitch Daniels at Ford last year, and that’s just another reason Ford ranks higher than Earhart.
Coming in second is the notorious Wiley Dining Court. Although located in a less-than-favorable location, just south of Wiley Residence Hall, the food is consistently good, and the atmosphere is lively.
You just have to watch out for the occasional Tark Shark, Tarkington residents donning “left shark” costumes, or Wiley resident who are more than likely ready to involve you in their anarchy for the day. I went there once, and a kid just shouted “GIBBBBAY!” and then left. I don’t even know if he ate anything.
Strange days indeed.
Furthermore, with the Cordova Recreational Sports Center being across the street, you are subconsciously prone to eat fewer of the amazing cheese sticks. Wiley is truly a great place if you do not mind more of a chaotic vibe.
Finally, in the No. 1 position, we have the greatest of all Purdue dining courts: Windsor. Windsor is the place you go to when you feel like cosplaying as a 93-year-old man and eating dinner at 4 p.m. in the afternoon. The soft serve and pasta bars also ensure there is nothing that will break your dentures. If only Windsor held bingo nights, that would be the crème de la crème of the boomer dining experience.
