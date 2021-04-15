I am writing to support the sentiments expressed in the recent letter to the editor entitled “Mathematics needs scholars of social justice” (Exponent, April 5), penned by a group of graduate students in the Department of Mathematics, and the reported plan by the Equity and Diversity Committee of the Faculty Senate to request a reversal of intended funding cuts and restructuring to the School of Interdisciplinary Studies (Exponent, March 19). Systemic racial and gender bias throughout our society, including STEM research and education, are harsh realities whose pervasive consequences are harmful to all of us.
As a scientist I value research aimed at quantifying the influence of systemic bias on our personal and collective behavior and identifying effective strategies for combating and reversing its debilitating consequences to Purdue and our STEM research and education mission.
— Dor Ben-Amotz, chemistry professor