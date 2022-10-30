Even with tears running down my face, I could still make out those horrifying eyes.
Earlier on the night of my 21st birthday, I was getting absolutely plastered, bar hopping between Sgt. Preston’s, Digby’s, DT Kirby’s and the Knickerbocker Saloon.
I found myself seeing double and struggling to stand upright.
It would have been nice if I could crash at my friend’s house, but I remembered I had to attend my bowling class in the morning and needed my book bag. So I started to walk back toward campus to my cozy bed, likely taken from a closed sanitarium.
When I reached the Purdue Memorial Union, I heard the blare of a train horn in the distance.
“Is that the Boilermaker Special?” I thought, “It’s usually not out this late. Maybe the Reamers are having an early Halloween prank? Weird.”
I decided not to pay too much attention to it.
Little did I know it was watching me, and that horn was announcing its presence.
I stumbled my way to the Stone Lions Fountain, where I thought I saw something out of the corner of my eye.
It appeared to be a humanoid creature with a sledgehammer in its hands. I rubbed my eyes to confirm that what I saw was not a hallucination, but it was too late: It started sprinting full speed at me.
Pulling a deer-in-headlights, I stood there, mouth agape for a few seconds as the beast sprinted towards me. While trying to figure out what was going on, I realized that I should probably start sprinting myself and bolted towards the Hovde Hall of Administration.
“I really shouldn’t have skipped those cardio days,” I slurred.
I soon found myself crashing through the side door of Hovde and falling flat on the cold stone floor.
With the monster on my tail, I fumbled to my feet and sprinted past Purdue President Mitch Daniels as he giggled to himself and muttered something about outsourcing University Residences to Granite.
I zipped in and out of the depressing, dingy offices trying to lose the persistent prowler behind me. I even tried running up the stairs and through the upper floors. No matter how fast I ran, I heard it breathing down my neck.
Whatever it had planned for me, I knew I didn’t want to experience it.
In my drunken stupor, I mistakenly trapped myself in a corner with only a third-story window to my back. Suddenly, the door smashed open and in the doorway stood the beast. It was only then that I realized the beast in front of me was none other than Purdue Pete.
With no way out, I decided that being tried for vandalism was a preferable alternative to whatever Pete had planned with that long, hard and thick sledgehammer.
As I jumped through the glass, it shattered around me like a forbidden snow, and I came crashing down into the prickly shrubs below.
I was more glass than flesh at that point, struggling to maintain consciousness.
Taking a quick glance at my bloodied hands was enough to pass out.
I woke to Pete standing with his foot on my chest, and his eyes piercing into my soul. I thought I was finished right there and then. But then he spoke:
“Shipoopi, shipoopi, shipoopi. The girl who’s hard to get. Shipoopi, shipoopi, shipoopi. But you can win her yet.”
After he spoke, he moved in and kissed me on the lips. I snapped back to reality after his lips met mine, where I had one earbud in listening to the soundtrack of the Broadway hit musical, The Music Man.
As I started to figure out where I was, I was met by a policeman who knew my name.
“You can go sleep at home tonight if you can get up and walk away,” he said.
I begrudgingly staggered back to my dorm trying to figure out if anything was real. Did Pete really chase me down just to play tonsil hockey with me?
Real or not, at least Pete is a good kisser.