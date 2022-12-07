“Die Hard” (1988)
Where to watch: Starz
Runtime: 2h 12m
Christmas is nearing, and it’s time to select a Christmas movie that will fill you with the winter spirit.
There are hundreds of Christmas movies, but only one has managed to stand out from the rest in my eyes. This movie is not about giving presents or Santa Claus. No, it is about rogue New York police officer John McClane and his one-man war against a terrorist organization.
Now, there may have been some doubts in your mind when you first read the title. You must be thinking – how can a Bruce Willis movie filled with C4, guns and swearing be associated with Christmas? Well, that’s why I’m here to enlighten you.
The premise of the movie is about family. When you go past the surface of action and adrenaline, there is a more major theme that is the very spirit of Christmas – the importance of family bonds. It starts off with McClane, played by Willis, visiting his estranged wife and two daughters on Christmas Eve. They attend a Christmas party only to wind up as hostages for a group of terrorists. And the only man who can save the people, and more importantly save his family, is the badass cop McClane.
The movie makes good use of the Christmas setting by integrating it into its soundtrack and dialogues, for instance: “If this is your idea of Christmas, I gotta be here for New Year’s.”
Despite the aggressive swearing and R-rated action sequences, you can still sense the feel-good nature that a lot of Christmas movies have. You have the unlikely hero beating the dangerous villain, the familial love after the reunion at the end, wisecrack humor and a general over-the-top vibe that is reminiscent of every other Christmas movie.
If we’re talking about the movie itself, “Die Hard” is a really good film. It was a high point in the action genre as almost every major scene was memorable, a lot of the dialogue is quotable to this day and the plot was perfectly paced. It’s the perfect mixture of humor, family and adrenaline-inducing carnage.
I have to give credit where credit is due and mention the late Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber – one of the most iconic and charming villains to ever grace the big screen. This character was memorable in that he was never bad for the sake of being bad.
Gruber’s actions were understandable: He just wanted a lot of money. We understand this when we watch him hold the Christmas party at Nakatomi Plaza hostage in the first act of the movie. He planned to steal $640 million in negotiable bearer bonds from the important people at the event, but he wanted more along with what he already had. In the end, it was this insatiable greed for money that led to his inevitable downfall.
Gruber was portrayed as a charming but cunning man who adapted to any and every flaw in his plan until the end. He never killed his goons for doing something wrong, unlike a lot of stereotypical action-movie villains.
A lot of people consider Gruber to be the greatest action movie antagonist of all time, and after seeing Rickman’s performance and understanding Gruber’s character, it is no surprise that anyone would think this way.
The secondary antagonists also played a major part in elevating the movie. These actors, along with Rickman, had great chemistry, which in turn brought out the characters to their fullest extent.
The plot of the movie might have been very formulaic and simple, but the dialogue, fight scenes, acting and iconic Christmas theme makes “Die Hard” a must-watch. It ranks in my list as the greatest action movie, and the greatest Christmas movie ever made.
If you want to recommend your favorite Christmas movies, or you just want to comment on my review, please send them to opinions@purdueexponent.org.