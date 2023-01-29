When I opened the Thursday edition of The Exponent, I was disheartened to find a graphic depicting an answer to “How do I conquer the cockroaches in my room?”
The graphic showed a person using a flamethrower to what is implied to be viciously murdering cockroaches.
This cruel and hateful view on cockroaches is one that reflects poorly on the student body here at Purdue. These six-legged critters are just as much a part of the Purdue population as me or you. Showing hate and malice to these friends would be similar to kicking or throwing a trash can at every freshman you see on the street.
It seems most of campus has forgotten the one thing that is actually taught in preschool: the golden rule. Now, as my professor would say, ‘You’ve slept since then,’ so let me refresh you all on what the golden rule states.
Oh, I remember. The golden rule is to treat others the way you want to be treated. That’s it. I know there are some students on campus who are masochists and love to be degraded. After all, why else would anyone willingly major in computer science or aeronautical and astronautical engineering?
Regardless, the moral of the rule still stands. Treat everyone and everything big or small with kindness. Yet, this is not what I have seen personally on campus with the cockroach population.
People will immediately spring to violence whenever a cockroach is seen. I have witnessed people crushing them under their feet, smashing them with recycling cans and even using a textbook worth hundreds of dollars to smash them.
But there are more humane approaches I have never seen when witnessing someone who comes in contact with a cockroach.
One of the best humane ways to resolve conflict is to just talk through the issue with the other entity you are in conflict with. So instead of trying to murder the innocent and defenseless cockroach, stop and talk to it. See where the cockroach is coming from and what it is doing there.
You have to remember that just like you, the cockroach is just trying to survive on a day-to-day basis.
What gives you the power to snuff out the life of a cockroach just because you don’t see the world from its point of view? Just because you think the cockroach is “yucky” or “disgusting” doesn’t mean you can just exterminate it from this earthly plane.
For all you know, the cockroach sees you as the “disgusting” one.
So the next time you come face to face with a cockroach, something that is more than guaranteed if you are on Purdue’s campus, remember that there are more humane ways in dealing with cockroaches than just smashing them callously.
You can talk to them and understand their background and struggles and work with them to find a mutually beneficial solution. You can also do what University Residences does and fill out a roommate agreement that lays out an agreement on how you want to live.
But there is one method that I have adopted that seemed to work fairly well in my experience.
First, you carefully capture the cockroach using a piece of paper and a cup. After you capture the cockroach, you take it to your miniature guillotine and place its head in the lunette. Afterwards you pull the release handle and soon after any issues you had with the cockroach will soon be over. The method has worked for the French and they have always been on the cutting edge of problem solving.