This recipe has been a family tradition for as long as I can remember. My mom has consistently made this dessert every fall, and I’ve just recently begun making it myself.
The recipe is relatively easy to follow and, when in season, the ingredients aren’t too difficult to gather either.
The combination of pumpkin, spice and chocolate in this loaf is a mix of absolutely classic fall flavors that tastes incredible. However, the recipe does have a secret ingredient, which is vanilla pudding. This addition to the recipe brings an element of richness and moisture to the loaf.
All that aside, I have discovered that the main appeal of this dessert is not the taste, but rather the smell. No matter how great the loaf turns out tasting, it is a guarantee that you’ll receive plenty of comments on how great the scents of pumpkin and chocolate combine.
What you’ll need:
2 large mixing bowls
A spoon or whisk
Two 8” x 4” loaf pans
Cooking spray
Ingredients:
2 cups sugar
1 can canned pumpkin (15 oz)
½ cup canola oil
¾ to 1 cup vanilla pudding (or 2-3 vanilla
pudding cups)
3 eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 ¼ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1-2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions:
First, preheat the oven to 350 °F and coat your pans with cooking spray.
In your first bowl, combine the sugar, pumpkin puree, oil, pudding and eggs in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk or spoon.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, salt and baking soda. Again, stir this well. Add the flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture, stirring until just combined. Stir in chocolate chips.
When the batter is done, spread it into the two loaf pans (which should be coated with cooking spray). Bake in the oven for 45 minutes. Use a wooden pick to check if it’s done. The pick should come out with no batter stuck to it. If it’s undercooked at first, bake again for an additional 5 to 10 minutes based on how far along it seems.
After they’re done cooking, wait for the loaves to cool before taking them out of the pan. Cut them up, serve and enjoy!