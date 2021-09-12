As someone who went through rush, pledged, was initiated and became a pledge trainer in my house while dinosaurs still roamed on campus, the sorority rush story came across as mean-spirited and bitter by those with a potential axe to grind.
In a way, rush is the prelude to professional career interviewing and other important occasions where a person needs to present their best side. I am puzzled that dressing to impress, not talking about partying and other perceived constraints somehow is damaging to the persona participating in this selection process. It is absolutely no different than interviewing for a coveted job or what one submitted in their application to Purdue. Wasn’t there constant advice to clean up your social media presence so as not to ruin your chances for admission? Of course!
Can rush be heartbreaking, nerve racking and seemingly unfair to the girls wanting to get into a house? Absolutely. Looking back on my own experience, the process described has remained relatively similar. To get to the final ranking night has a lot of luck involved.
Most subjective processes have the human element of emotion and perception. This is no different. Am I saying anything goes? No, not at all. If there are outwardly negative situations encountered by the rushee, the Gamma Chi’s need to report this to (the Panhellenic Council). The tone of this article presents a misleading bias as though members are denied free speech and independent thought.
No one has to go through rush. No one has to pledge. Be appreciative sorority rush is as organized as it is.
- Beatrice Drics-Bursten, Purdue alumna and former sorority member.