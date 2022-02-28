Not since the 1930s, with open Nazi sympathizing with and admiration of Hitler by some in America, have we had a similar expression of praise for a dictator, as now with Trump praising Vladimir Putin.
In response to the Russian dictator’s brazen aggression against neighboring Ukraine, Trump has gushed, “How smart is that”—“he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper.” “That is genius!” “Oh, that’s wonderful.” “Putin is savvy.”
On Feb. 23, Trump sounded a similar note, that “Putin is smart,” “I mean, he’s taking over a county for two dollars’ worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart. He’s taking over a country—really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in.”
No! Putin isn’t “walking in,” he’s in comfort at the Kremlin, and it’s Russian soldiers who are invading—and killing and dying, along with Ukrainian solders and civilians!
Tragically, with Trump’s past cozying up to this communist dictator (and the Russian oligarchs) and now emboldening him with adulation, it doesn’t take Putin being a genius to see that he has an admirer and virtual ally within the U.S. (the only nation that can adequately stand up to Russia), one who has fostered a divided U.S., weakening America from inside and creating a weakened position vis-à-vis the world—and thus less able to help hold back the lawless actions of dictators.
There surely has never before been such a set of statements by an American admiring a flagrant violation of international law and expressing a callous disregard for people of a democratic nation, ones much like ourselves, who in winter are suffering missiles and artillery destroying their homes and cities, death of civilians and defenders and the loss of their freedom.
- Douglas Paprocki, Purdue class of 1964.