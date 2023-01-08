Editor's note: This is in response to a widely shared video of Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon's apology for imitating speakers of Asian languages at the university's commencement on Dec. 10. Purdue's trustees announced last week they have accepted his apology, despite condemnation from PNW's faculty organization and others.
In his letter to the board of trustees, Dr. Thomas Roach argued that Chancellor Thomas Keon should resign because he "is not qualified to represent us." Roach concluded this because, in an anonymous faculty poll at Purdue Northwest, 87% of the respondents voted no confidence.
This situation strongly resembles what happened with the former British prime minister, Liz Truss, who resigned after only seven weeks in office following a no-confidence vote by her peers. Her leadership was called into question when she pushed for tax cuts on the wealthy during the economic crisis for Britons, especially among the poor. Truss tried to backtrack by reversing the tax cuts; however, the damage to her leadership had been done. She had lost the trust of both members of her party and the country as a whole.
As with Truss, Keon's poor judgment in making an "off-the-cuff" racist comment during a solemn, public ceremony has cost him the confidence of his faculty peers. They lack confidence in his leadership because he has betrayed their trust. As Roach wrote, "We are not demanding his removal to punish him; we require his removal because he is not qualified to represent us." In other words, Keon is no longer morally or situationally an effective leader to steer a multi-cultural and multi-ethnic educational institution dedicated to embracing diversity and inclusion.
In response to Roach's op-ed, a reader suggested, "Keon should speak with members of the Asian community and learn from those discussions on how to be a better chancellor." This is not a bad idea. However, why should the victims be responsible for educating those who perpetrate abuses against them? Moreover, many in the Asian community have already spoken. They are calling for Keon's resignation as chancellor of the university.