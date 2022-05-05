It’s that time of the year when all of you just seem to disappear from my bus, but before you go, there’s something I would like you to know.
You are the best and brightest from all around the world. If you don’t believe me, look around you, look at your classmates, look at yourselves, you are at one of the most prestigious institutes of learning on earth. The first thing you should have learned is that you are here for an education, not the climate.
It has taken a lot of time, effort, hard work and love on the part of many people, yourselves included, to get you here, and you are to be congratulated for it wasn’t easy, but you made it.
It was a lot of hard work and effort, but you did it. You may even discover that all that hard work and effort has made you a better, more capable and resilient person.
A few of you will discover that your life’s path will lead you in a different direction than completing your education at Purdue. Hopefully you will also learn that when life closes one door, it opens another. You will be surprised at how well things will work out for you if you take advantage of those opportunities, you really will.
When you leave here, now matter how you leave here, I hope you will take what you have learned here, not just in the classrooms but maybe something you may have learned while riding the bus.
I hope you will take this knowledge and use it to help make your life and the lives of those around you just a little bit better because when you do that you will know that your life has value and that you are a success.
For those of you moving on from Purdue, have a great life. For those of you coming back next year, I will see you on the bus. But to all of you, thank you for letting me be part of your Purdue experience.
- Mike Berkshire, CityBus 1B/4B, 4B/1B, Gold Loop and Happy Hollow driver