COVID has become endemic. The peak is over nationally and will be over here soon. Cases will trend down hopefully for the last time.
Thankfully, Omicron is milder than previous strains, and as such, Purdue’s collective health has held up despite record case counts.
With this in mind, I call on Purdue to shift its mask mandate to a recommendation by March 1. Countries such as Denmark, England and the Netherlands, all with similar or higher normalized case counts than here, have recently lifted all restrictions.
Just a month from now, the potential for upside here will be large while the downside becomes ever smaller. With an 89% vaccination rate, and many boosted, the Purdue community has proven responsible.
Furthermore, the mask mandate was always to protect hospitals – the goal with an endemic disease can only be to slow the spread, not contain it – and Purdue has always had capacity to spare.
As severity has proven almost negligible (only 2% of our cases have even been moderate), and claims of the long-term effects of COVID have not panned out, this is not a concern.
The upside is this: Masks make it harder to communicate. Facial expressions and lip reading are subtle but important queues that have been wiped away by covering our faces.
Masks are harder to project through, making every professor’s job even harder. Many have expressed they would rather not wear masks. But the most important reason is this: People will not put up with masks forever.
We should take advantage of this time while masks are expected to create an atmosphere in which masks are acceptable, so that those who want to wear them are not held in contempt, while recognizing that many students have had enough.
The new normal is now – what example will Purdue set?
- Andrew Rowe, a senior in the College of Engineering