With all the things going on about the police, I would like to say a few things. Not every police officer is bad. There are more good police officers than bad ones. When something bad happens, we call the police. The police officer puts their life on the line to help people in need. Police officers put their life in danger to protect others that they do not know.
When a person breaks the law, they get mad at the police because they got caught. Social media questions the police officer, but never the person who broke the law. Police officers and the police department are viewed in a negative way. It takes courage, strength and dedication to put themselves in harm’s way.
To the person or persons who vandalized the clock tower, shame on you. How dare you destroy someone else’s property? You have no respect. Your tag “ACAB” is wrong. Do you know ALL police officers? I can tell you one thing, God forbid you you will have to call the police for help. Are they still going to be a bastard?
As a proud mother of a police officer, I pray every day that my child doesn’t get hurt or killed. We as parents take offense to the slanderous words that social media continues to present.
To all parents of police officers, may God watch over your children and protect them always. I personally applaud and appreciate their willingness to serve and protect, in spite of the current political climate.
- Susan Kubik, Lafayette resident