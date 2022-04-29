Throughout my four years here, I’ve observed a simmering frustration with administration. Whether it’s blowing past faculty on the civics literacy requirement or postponing release of bodycam footage from Adonis Tuggle’s arrest, the lack of transparency and systemic sidelining of campus voices has severed the trust of the Purdue community.
The natural response is to complain — rant on Reddit, graffiti the Bell Tower, quit the University Senate. But if the result of our actions poisons the only spaces we have, how will we ever realize our demands? Universities have a unique governing philosophy of shared governance whereby decision-making is a participatory and collaborative process among its constituents. If shared governance is not working at Purdue, change it. Don’t sabotage it.
The administration is willing to listen and change. The Office of the Provost is sponsoring the Shared Governance Task Force to create a more responsive, equitable governance system. We’ve seen how the administration can work closely with campus leaders to make quick decisions during the pandemic. The goal is to adapt this agility in decision-making in a structure that elevates those that have been traditionally left out, such as lecturers, staff and students.
In January, the University Senate passed a resolution that “strongly urges the Office of the Provost to end its sponsorship of the task force” and argued that the task force was proposing a more restricted, authoritarian governance environment that strips power away from faculty. Faculty, let me ask you then, if you’re not satisfied with the status quo, why hinder change?
If we want change at Purdue, it starts with re-engineering the structures that enable it. Including more voices at the table doesn’t dilute each voice. It helps us reach an understanding and advocate as a more powerful collective.
After covering hours of University Senate as a reporter, serving as a PurdueTHINK consultant for administration and engaging in heated discussions on this task force, I’ve realized shared governance is a long and arduous process. But I implore you to recognize your strength at this university and the unique opportunity we have. Let’s make this university belong to all of us.
- Joseph Ching, senior in the College of Engineering