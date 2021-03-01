Specifically to Charles Seed,
Does Purdue CARE about your health? I hope not too much. As a massive organization with a purpose to educate, they really failed if they act like your mom.
You are obviously proud of your “good” eating habits as claimed on Twitter. (Did you know that your parents both have more followers than you on Twitter?) You consider it a failure in the American education system when people don’t eat by YOUR standard. Unfortunately “desserts with 700 calories per serving” are served to offer variety and people like it. “Lean protein food options instead of hamburgers with more fat than carbohydrates or protein” is true, but according to most healthy diet websites, turkey, chicken, lean beef, tofu, pork loin, eggs and edamame are all good choices for low-fat and high-protein intake. They are regulars in the dining court menu. To eat or not to eat, it is a choice, and it is a choice that can only be made by yourself.
The Co-Rec charges $60 per semester (not per month) with unlimited access to GroupX. GroupX has six classes per day on average from Monday to Saturday, and each of them is at least 30 minutes. Purdue hires instructors for each GroupX course, and it is reasonable to charge money while the basic facility is free.
CAPS offers After Hours Crisis Contact when it is not working hours. 911 is also available 24/7 if needed.
A better way to fight for what you believe (healthier lifestyle and eating habits for you) is to be well-versed on the topic and take actions to change it for the better, instead of making up facts.
Eating a certain way doesn’t make you unhealthy, not exercising in the gym doesn’t make you obese and regular counseling with psychiatrists is considered helpful for anyone.
— Lucy Han, a sophomore in the College of Engineering