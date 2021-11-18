Letter to the editor: 'Take out the trash' Nov 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Regarding John Froiland. Why is he on paid leave? He assaulted someone, in front of a child. Administration officials should just can him and be done with it. C’mon Purdue, take out the trash. - Gary Roney, Purdue student 1979 - 1981 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Have the latest local news delivered right to your mailbox twice weekly every Tuesday and Friday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists