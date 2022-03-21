I understand the appeal to support your school and the staff members who contribute to our education. Something that has been really pissing me off lately is the fact that Purdue places priority on paying ungodly amounts of money to pay Mitch Daniels to attend meetings and teach one class.
As Purdue President, Mitch Daniels makes $974,369 a year, not counting perks. That is more than the president of the United States and they run the entire country. As a public educator and facilitator for academic achievement, Mitch Daniels shouldn’t be profiting as much as he is. If Mitch Daniels really cared for the school and its students he wouldn’t be taking such a fat paycheck from the board of directors.
Obviously, there are many ways to address the lack of money in departments, but this seems like an easy one. If Mitch Daniels were to give up, let’s say, $700,000 yearly from his salary, that could pay for 70 students’ in-state tuition for 4 years. That could provide so much opportunity for people who would else not have the chance to attend Purdue. It is time that we start fighting back for the things that we deserve as students at this university!
-Skyler Beld, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute.