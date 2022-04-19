I want to express my gratitude to you for printing letters to the editor. It is the only opportunity in the Purdue community to be acknowledged and speak freely. What is freedom of speech without a place to speak?
I’m in gratitude for you for following through with stories and demanding that those in authority release information that they control, and that is necessary to ensure the safety of students in their pursuit of their educational goals.
Thank you for your communicative use of vigorous language.
T.L. Miller, West Lafayette community member