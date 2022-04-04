In response to efforts across the nation to repeal or weaken Roe v. Wade, Democratic state legislatures are moving to protect and codify abortion. Maryland House Bill 626 has elicited controversy in its effort to do just that. The conflict derives from the following section:
“This section may not be construed to authorize any form of investigation or penalty for a person: Terminating or attempting to terminate the person’s own pregnancy; or (2) experiencing a miscarriage, perinatal death related to a failure to act, or stillbirth.”
Opponents point out the term “perinatal” refers to “relating to the time, usually a number of weeks, immediately before and after birth.” The concern is that it seems to neuter law enforcement’s ability to investigate mothers who would terminate their own pregnancy very close to birth, or neglect their babies after birth.
It seems to functionally legalize infanticide.
The bill’s supporters say such actions would still be illegal under Maryland’s homicide laws. The bill’s intention was to illuminate unnecessary intrusions into mothers’ lives who had miscarriages and stillbirths. Another example given was that if a baby survived birth but would not survive long outside the womb, mothers could terminate the baby early to alleviate suffering.
The defense is that the intent of the bill was not to legalize killing infants, that would be homicide. However, the intent and its possible catastrophic effects are not incompatible.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. If you told this same Maryland legislature to nullify their concerns regarding the 13th Amendment or The Patriot Act, because of their “good intentions,” you would be met with skepticism.
The bill’s author has said she is planning on writing an amendment for clarification. We will see whether that amendment will materialize before the Supreme Court revisits Roe.
- Frank Svanascini, student in the Krannert School of Management, on behalf of Purdue Young Americans for Freedom