Blessed be the puzzle makers!
During my first year at Purdue, I took a course titled “the theory of play,” where we discussed the importance of games throughout our lives. For example, the imaginary play we participated in as children helped us develop the problem-solving and creative skills that got us into one of the best universities in the world. While my love of games primarily has been, and still is, video games, many of my friends will swear that one type of game is above all in my heart: puzzles.
Growing up, my grandmother and great aunt would play crossword puzzles, word searches and Sudoku in comically large workbooks; whenever my mom and I wanted to give a gift to grandma, we would go to the abhorrently large puzzle book section at Dollar Tree. I found these puzzles boring and for older people.
It wasn’t until my friend Aaron Varnau showed me the beauty of those crosswords. Every week he would play the New York Times Crossword, and some weeks he asked me for help. Needless to say, I was intrigued. After playing some crosswords, I finally understood why my grandma loved these brain teasers! To satiate my newfound hunger for puzzles, I looked all across the app store for an outlet. Sadly, the need wasn’t filled. My brain wanted to work these puzzles out on paper, but I couldn’t. Or so, I thought.
My friend Mason was in the Exponent, so he told me to read it. After looking through the Exponent for the first time, I noticed a puzzle section. I finally was able to work out my puzzles on paper using different colored pens and highlighters. So thank you to all the puzzle creators at the Exponent, your job is essential and important and appreciated!
- Garrett Price, graduate student in the College of Health and Human Sciences
Editor’s note: The Exponent doesn’t create its own puzzles. We purchase them. We too are appreciative of those who put the time and effort into making great puzzles.