Every year, professional winemakers from around the world flock to the Indy International Wine Competition, as they have done since 1992. This event, organized and hosted by the Purdue Wine Grape Team, draws over 3,000 entries from 11 different countries. It's a little-known fact that Purdue has one of the longest-running enology programs in the country.
Two years ago, the College of Agriculture administration decided to create a Fermentation Science major. This was mainly in response to growing demand from pharmaceutical and industrial partners. This fledgling program has yet to attract the attention it wants, from both current and prospective students.
I believe that this is because of a failure to promote craft fermentations, like winemaking and brewing, alongside industrial sciences. In fact, the university is declining to fund the Purdue Wine Grape Team anymore.
This incredible program, once considered revolutionary and now widely mimicked, has been instrumental in giving students hands-on experience growing, maintaining, and harvesting grapes. It is an invaluable asset to the school, and to have it cut would be both shameful and counterproductive.
I believe that the Ag administration needs to see the value in continuing to fund the Wine Grape Team. We have the potential to be a frontrunner in viticulture and enology, competing on a global scale with universities such as UC Davis and Cornell.
The infrastructure is already here: vineyards, equipment and talented staff. All that's left is a change in direction. I believe in this vision for a nationally recognized Viticulture & Enology program. So why can't our leaders?
– Dalton Hirsh, freshman in the College of Agriculture