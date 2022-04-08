In a “Letter to the Editor” on March 28, Gary Lee called for a new Men’s Basketball coach.
Mr. Lee and I graduated from Purdue in 1978, so we have both watched the program for years. I disagree with Mr. Lee’s call for a new head coach.
Purdue’s last Final Four appearance (and second all-time) was with Lee Rose as the coach. Rose was fired at the end of the season. Why fire the coach who just got to the Final Four? Rose couldn’t recruit. The team made the Final Four with players recruited by Fred Schaus.
Matt Painter recruits talented players. Jayden Ivey could have gone anywhere. The newest class of recruits Camden Heide, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and William Berg is an outstanding group.
Gene Keady’s teams won the Big Ten Conference numerous times, as have Matt Painter’s teams, but Keady’s teams never made the Final Four. The university thought enough of Coach Keady to put his name on the floor.
Painter’s winning percentage is 1 point behind Keady’s. The best winning percentage among the post-World War II coaches? Lee Rose.
- Allen Mosiman, Purdue class of 1978