We have a campus-wide labor shortage. It’s undeniable. Let’s take a step towards fixing it.
We’ve all likely taken an economics class in our lives. Few however, walk out of one of those classes for the last time prepared to apply it to real world issues. If we do, we will quickly figure out that this is the law of supply and demand at work.
We know that there is an endless supply of low-paying jobs on campus, but unless we were to be threatened with starvation, almost no one would demand that work. At a fairly prestigious university in the wealthiest nation in the world, I believe that adequate labor compensation is possible. In fact, I’d say it’s what we expect.
Many of us come from states where the minimum wages are more than double than that of Indiana, and in those states there are also college students. San Francisco State University has a total cost of attendance 23% higher than that of Purdue, yet the city’s minimum wage is 125% higher than ours.
Mitch Daniels, I know you love investment. After years of investing in university infrastructure, it is time to think about the people who use that infrastructure. Invest in us: the students and staff. Offer us adequate labor compensation and you will have more students willing to work and willing to put that money back into Purdue in one way or another. If this requires a leap of faith for you, make it. Have an unrelenting faith in us, the students and staff of Purdue University.
- Harry Walker, sophomore in the College of Science