I’m writing about your coverage of the "Polaris Trilogy" part of the Lunar Codex project. I was mentioned in the piece as the Butler University professor who is editing the third anthology. You might like to know that I am a Purdue alumna, with a bachelor's degree in physics (1997) and a master's degree in poetry (2000).
I also have a poem going to the moon: “Entropy,” from my book "World, Composed," will be on the launch in June.
It was not known at the time of this piece that I have a moon-bound poem myself, however, you might want to note that two Purdue affiliated people have poems headed to the moon. I’m proud to be a professor at Butler, but I am also proud of being a Purdue alum.
- Jessica Reed, Purdue alumna