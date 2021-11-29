There is no question that so-called “Greek” life (the Hellenic Student Association has my sympathies) is a breeding ground for sexual violence in general, and Purdue is no particular exception. But the prevailing activism aimed at this issue has been both disingenuous and self-destructive.
First, the student agitators asked us to take their word that Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life director Brandon Cutler is a victim blamer, based largely on hearsay alleging that he placed some share of blame on Panhellenic Association sororities for failing to enforce BYOB policies. This cannot reasonably be interpreted as victim blaming. A corporation cannot be a victim of sexual assault; only natural persons can. A sorority’s executive officers can be held morally culpable for falling short of their duty to protect the people who have literally pledged their lives to the sisterhood, almost as surely as a fraternity’s executive officers can be held morally culpable for allowing sexual predators to find a perch in their house.
Second, when two students were arrested after running from police when apprehended for illegally pasting anti-Cutler posters to a wall, Real Life at Purdue insisted, contrary to Exponent reporting, that they were being prosecuted for their beliefs, even though the very same posters had been posted with plastic tape for weeks without incident.
Meanwhile, authoritarian conservatives joined in pretending this was a free speech issue and took the side of censorship, circulating ludicrous accusations of defamation that Cutler himself would never dream of making. As both political wings waged an imaginary culture war over freedom of speech, the original crisis was almost completely forgotten and toxic frat cultures escaped actual scrutiny. A lesson needs to be learned here: Lazy, fact-free activism only distracts public attention from important issues and alienates those who would be inclined to support a cause.
- Max Hess, sophomore in the College of Engineering