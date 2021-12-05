I’d like to say a thank you to those at The Exponent involved in publishing the story “Controversy over circumcision persists.” To some, this article may seem random or out of place in a college newspaper. However, I was very excited to see this important issue receiving attention. I am always shocked to find out how many people do not ever think about non-religious male circumcision in the US. This is an important issue that affects men, and starting dialogue on such a sensitive issue is always difficult, but much needed.
- Jacqueline Ketcham, senior in the College of Liberal Arts