My name is Andy Sayles. I am a Purdue Political Science major and member of the Purdue College Republicans. I am from New York, a state where powerful special interests control most politicians and the deck is always stacked against conservative candidates.
Coming to Purdue for college, I hoped Indiana would be different. I can now see that it’s not. In the Republican primary for Senate District 23, Mitch Daniels is wielding his insider influence in Indianapolis to stack the deck for his chosen candidate, Spencer Deery, a staffer in Daniels’ office. In the last month, I believe Daniels is pressuring organizations like the Indiana Senate Majority Campaign Committee (SMCC) and Americans for Prosperity (AFP), organizations that usually remain neutral in Republican primaries, to endorse Deery. I’ve been sent two emails from the SMCC and AFP asking me to recruit paid door knockers for Deery.
Furthermore, the district is being flooded with glossy mailers and Facebook ads in support of Deery, paid for by SMCC and AFP. This is wrong. The people of Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Vermillion, Parke, Warren and Fountain counties should choose their state senator, not Mitch Daniels and his buddies in Indianapolis. I prefer a self-made man who will do the work himself.
That’s why I’m supporting Christian Beaver for state senator. Christian is a good conservative; a self-made man from the private sector, not another career politician. If you haven’t met him yet, you will soon. He’s knocking every door in the district to ask for your vote. He has no paid staff or outside influencers. He’s self-made, and as the future of the conservative movement, I believe in him.
I urge you to join me in voting for Christian Beaver in the Indiana Republican primary on May 3. Don’t let insiders decide for you. VOTE!
- Andy Sayles, student in the College of Liberal Arts