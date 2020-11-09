The symbol of the President of the United States is an eagle holding 13 arrows, representing our desire to defend our rights, and in the other talon is an olive branch, symbolizing an equal desire to maintain peace, cooperate, treat people with mercy and forgiveness and to be fair to all. That includes not only those supporting you, but to all. An election is a time to demonstrate our differences, and voice your views. The purpose of the election is to define leadership, and create an indivisible nation from many disparate views, people and ideas. Any election so closely contested is NOT a demonstration of how different we are, but how much we can work together to be Americans.
— Robert Swim, class of 1985 in the College of Liberal Arts