Purdue University is discriminating against those who choose to not be vaccinated for COVID-19. This is a personal choice for these individuals who believe they do not need the vaccine and are accepting any risk exposed to them.
However, the university believes it needs to punish these individuals and force them into weekly testing. Those with the vaccine are not forced into weekly testing, even though they can get and spread COVID-19 also?
The seven-day average and daily COVID-19 cases are higher now than last year at this time, so why would we not still have empty stadiums and more restrictions if more people are getting sick? How can we make rules targeting a specific portion of the population to “protect the health of everyone” but still make loopholes so the university can make money? This looks like a front so Purdue can pretend to care about health and make as much money as possible.
- Kyle Colbert, a senior in the College of Agriculture