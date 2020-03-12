Saturday
Trespassing at 1255 W. State St., Aspire Apartments. No further information given.
Sunday
Alison E. Brown, 19, arrested on charges of illegal possession of alcohol and public intoxication, at Third Street and North Martin Jischke Drive.
Timothy S. Diemer, arrested on charges of illegal possession of alcohol and public intoxication, Third Street and North Martin Jischke Drive.
False informing at 430 Wood St. No further information given.
Monday
Jaehyun Im, 19, arrested on charges of conversion of a vehicle of with intent to commit a crime, operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement with force or deadly weapon/vehicle, at 900 block of U.S. Highway 231.
Harassment between March 2 and Monday at 355 N. Martin Jischke Drive, Cordova Recreational Sports Center. No further information given.
Tuesday
Theft between Monday and Tuesday at 1401 Aviation Drive, Purdue Airport. No further information given.
Theft between March 1 and March 2 at 1401 Aviation Drive, Purdue Airport. Reported Tuesday. No further information given.
Two thefts at 1401 Aviation Drive, Purdue Airport. No further information given.
Three thefts between Monday and Tuesday at 151 S. Grant St. No further information given.
Theft between Feb. 25 and Monday at 1401 Aviation Drive, Purdue Airport. Reported Tuesday. No further information given.
Theft between Monday and Tuesday at 151 S. Grant St. No further information given.
Friday
Clayton D. Temple, 46, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, at 281 Northwestern Ave.
Dillion W. Shuck, 28, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, at Sagamore Parkway and Paramount Drive.
Steven W. Smead, 23, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, at 302 Vine St.
Saturday
Briana R. Renn, 32, arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 or more, at 711 W. Navajo St., West Lafayette Police Department.
Jose L. Ramirez-Cotzomi, 36, arrested on a charge of operator never licensed, at 3407 Soldiers Home Road.
John A. Light, 35, arrested on a charge of theft under $750, at 2200 Greenbush Street, Payless.
Tyrus L. Veals, 26, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the last 10 years, at Sagamore Parkway and Schuyler Avenue.
Sunday
Nicholas R. Burton, 25, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years, at 2410 Happy Hollow Road, Happy Hollow Apartments.
Brittany D. Frazier, 22, arrested on a charge of trespass enters after being denied entrance, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Walmart.
Najuan Thomas, 20, arrested on a charge of theft of under $750, at 2801 Northwestern Ave., Walmart.
Monday
Marcus T. Bartole, 33, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years, at 252 E. State St., Wendy’s.
Jeffery J. Fox, 25, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended, 2868 Klondike Road.
Jennifer L. Rusin, 40, arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, at 265 E. State St., Speedway.
Tuesday
Hengming Qiu, 24, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the last 10 years, 970 N. Grant St.
Shamira F. Cannon, 26, arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, at Sagamore Parkway and Schyuler Avenue.
Wednesday
Keaira S. Maxson, 21, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years, at 1003 S. River Road and U.S. Highway 231.