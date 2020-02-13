Friday
Nawaf T. Alrwaly, 20, arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and trespassing with a persona non grata order, at 1255 W. State St., Aspire Apartments.
Saturday
Nawaf T. Alrwaly, 20, arrested on a charge of trespassing at 1255 W. State St., Aspire Apartments.
Sunday
Miguel Orozco, 19, arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, at 205 Airport Road., Purdue Village.
Other assaults at 1101 Third St, Honors College. No further information given.
Monday
Fraud at 1016 W. Stadium Ave., Cary Quadrangle. No further information given.
Theft of property at 585 Purdue Mall, Mechanical Engineering Building. No further information given.
Saturday
Relautry E. Smith, 30, arrested on a charge of public intoxication, at 135 S. Chauncey Ave., Chauncey Hill Mall.
Michael A. Cruz, 20, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years, at 2801 Northwestern Ave., Walmart.
Sunday
Khali T. Saunders, 19, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, at 302 Vine St.
Amanda N. Mendoza, 21, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, at 230 S. Chauncey Ave.
Monday
Emma L. Ricketts, 26, arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. No address given.
Michael F. Daniels, 33, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, at 360 Brown St.
Tuesday
Mia K. Williams, 22, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, at Lindberg Road and Willowbrook Drive.
Lenel A. Harris, 41, arrested on a charge of theft under $750, at 2801 Northwestern Ave., Walmart.
Benjamin C. Mellady, 25, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana/hash/salvia/synthetic with a prior, at N. Salisbury Street and Lindberg Road.
Jorge P. Cacahua, 34, arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, at 2801 Northwestern Ave., Walmart.