From a garden shed to the race track, Cart #13 in the Grand Prix has come a long way in the past couple years.
Like most carts on the track, the last race the Purdue Student Veteran Organization saw was in April 2019. Last year, only a few weeks out from starting official practices, its team of graduating seniors were sent home.
#13 was retired to a garden shed.
Then, four students in the SVO decided to keep the tradition alive. Without any experience working on cars or racing, sophomore Luke Elsasser, juniors Grant Vogt and Nathaniel Davis and graduate student Dave Nartker took the car from the shed and got to work.
“It’s been quite a learning experience,” Vogt, a junior in the College of Agriculture, said.
Davis, a junior in the College of Engineering, and Cart #13’s driver will join 30 other drivers racing for the first time on the Grand Prix’s track, director of administration for the Grand Prix Russell Kleiner said.
Because last season’s race was canceled, this spring’s return to the track marks the first time for many.
Seniors Hanna Keyerleber and Ruthann Weedon on the Honors team said they are trying to bring up the rookies in the spirit passed down from last year’s seniors — the founders of this team — that graduated without their final race.
Sophomores Andrew Todd, Brandon Crawford and Max Ohl began their independent racing campaign last year with donations from local businesses in their hometown of Brownsburg, Indiana.
To be sure, the carts of Purdue’s Grand Prix are idle no more. Their buzzing roar kicked off the first week of practice on April.
Like everything else that has returned during the pandemic, the age-old Purdue tradition looks different.
Out of the 43 competitors, less than half practiced on Friday due to new capacity and social-distancing limitations, Kleiner said. In years past, check-in for teams was streamlined, but this year staggered arrivals and distanced lines for safety checks of the carts by the experienced technicians is clunkier.
And the snazzy goggles everyone on the track wear for eye protection now double as face shields, he said.
Looking beyond the pit, listening to the engines rumble and watching the carts zip around the five turns and under the signal bridge, it’s easy to forget anything changed since the last time the tires streaked the track.
“It kinda sucked after putting in a lot of work and having to wait another year,” Todd, a sophomore in the College of Engineering said. “Finally it feels good to get out on the track and get ready for the race.”
Grand Prix starts April 24 at 2:30 p.m. at the Grand Prix track on campus. The qualifying race is April 17 at 9:30 a.m.