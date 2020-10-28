Chapel of the Good Shepherd
Purdue University’s Episcopal Campus Ministry
As a member of The Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis, with our partner St. John’s in Lafayette, we are grounded in God’s love in Christ, and called to welcome and witness in Greater Lafayette and on Purdue’s campus.
We commit to:
• Serving as beacons of Christ, welcoming and standing with the vulnerable and marginalized.
• Transforming systems of injustice by connecting with advocacy groups, other Episcopalians, and partners of ALL faiths . . . or no faith.
• Developing clergy and laity to lead the church in today’s world and into tomorrow’s.
“God loves you. All of you. Period. Class dismissed.”
The Episcopal Church welcomes YOU!
Chapel of the Good Shepherd
610 Meridian St.
(One block east of Mackey Arena)
West Lafayette, Indiana
765-743-1347
Holy Eucharist Outdoors – Sundays at 9:00 am
Morning Prayer – Sundays at 10:00 am via Zoom
“Mostly Student Service” Outdoors – Sundays at 7:00 pm
______________________________________________________
St. John’s Episcopal Church
600 Ferry St.
Lafayette, Indiana
765-742-4079
Holy Eucharist – Sundays at 9:00 am
Morning Prayer – Sundays at 10:15 am via Zoom