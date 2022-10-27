Purdue baseball announced a 56-game schedule this morning, and are slated to play exactly half of them at home.

The regular season gets underway Feb. 17 and runs until May 20, closing out with a home game for the fifth-straight season.

For the third-straight season, the Boilermakers open in Sugarland, Texas, at a Houston Astro’s Triple-A-affiliate stadium. The Skeeter’s ballpark is the first of three four-game series played at a neutral site down south.

The team leaves the warmer latitudes in mid-March for its first home game of the year at Alexander field against Northern Illinois on the 15th. The game is the first of 31 to be played in Indiana, with 8 games scheduled between Bloomington, Evansville and Terre Haute.

A full list of gameday promotions and special dates at Alexander Field will be released in February or early March, a press release said.

Full baseball schedule (home games bold):

Feb. 17-19: Holy Cross

Feb. 24-26: NJIT

Mar. 3-5: Akron

Mar. 10-12: Ole Miss

Mar. 15: Northern Illinois

Mar. 17-19: Evansville

Mar. 21: UIC

Mar. 22: Butler

Mar. 24-26: Michigan State

Mar. 28: Indiana State

Mar. 31-Apr. 2: Northwestern

Apr. 4: Evansville

Apr. 7-9: Minnesota

Apr. 11: Indiana State

Apr. 14-16: Penn State

Apr. 18: Ball State

Apr. 19: Butler

Apr. 21-23: Maryland

Apr. 25: Valparaiso

Apr. 26: Miami (OH)

Apr. 28-30: Rutgers

May 5-7: South Dakota State

May 9: UIC

May 12-15: Indiana

May 18-20: Nebraska