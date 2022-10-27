Purdue baseball announced a 56-game schedule this morning, and are slated to play exactly half of them at home.
The regular season gets underway Feb. 17 and runs until May 20, closing out with a home game for the fifth-straight season.
For the third-straight season, the Boilermakers open in Sugarland, Texas, at a Houston Astro’s Triple-A-affiliate stadium. The Skeeter’s ballpark is the first of three four-game series played at a neutral site down south.
The team leaves the warmer latitudes in mid-March for its first home game of the year at Alexander field against Northern Illinois on the 15th. The game is the first of 31 to be played in Indiana, with 8 games scheduled between Bloomington, Evansville and Terre Haute.
A full list of gameday promotions and special dates at Alexander Field will be released in February or early March, a press release said.
Full baseball schedule (home games bold):
Feb. 17-19: Holy Cross
Feb. 24-26: NJIT
Mar. 3-5: Akron
Mar. 10-12: Ole Miss
Mar. 15: Northern Illinois
Mar. 17-19: Evansville
Mar. 21: UIC
Mar. 22: Butler
Mar. 24-26: Michigan State
Mar. 28: Indiana State
Mar. 31-Apr. 2: Northwestern
Apr. 4: Evansville
Apr. 7-9: Minnesota
Apr. 11: Indiana State
Apr. 14-16: Penn State
Apr. 18: Ball State
Apr. 19: Butler
Apr. 21-23: Maryland
Apr. 25: Valparaiso
Apr. 26: Miami (OH)
Apr. 28-30: Rutgers
May 5-7: South Dakota State
May 9: UIC
May 12-15: Indiana
May 18-20: Nebraska