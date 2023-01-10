A big second half run combined with multiple Purdue scoring droughts allowed the Wolverines to pull away victorious with a dominating 80-59 win against the Boilermakers.

“We play as a team so when we play as a team that’s what leads us to play great,” Purdue sophomore guard Jayla Smith said. “We came up short tonight, but we have to keep the same intensity all game.”

The Purdue women’s basketball team (11-5, 2-4 Big Ten) faced off against its third ranked Big Ten team of the season when No. 17 Michigan (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) visited Mackey Arena Tuesday night.

Both teams looked to get back in the win column with Purdue coming in after a tough battle in Happy Valley, losing 70-60 to Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines lost their third game of the season falling at home to No. 16 Iowa 94-85.

Sophomore guard Jayla Smith was the only scoring source for Purdue for most of the first quarter as the Boilermakers shot a mere 1 for 8 to start the game and went about four minutes without a score.

After being down 13-2 with four minutes left in the first, two straight 3-point shots made from senior guard Lasha Petree and junior guard Madison Layden put Purdue right back into the game.

Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds talked about the team’s performance and their ability to stay the course and trust each other in order to comeback from an early deficit.

“The way we battled in the first half was something special and we have to find a way to put that together for 40 minutes moving forward," Coach Gearlds said.

Michigan freshman Chyra Evans and guard Elise Stuck rallied to make two 3-point shots of their own to make it an 11-point game. However, the Boilermakers battled back to go on a 6-0 run late in the quarter to make the score a much more manageable 23-18.

Purdue senior guard Jeanae Terry got the scoring started for the Boilermakers in the second quarter, cutting the Wolverines’ lead to just 3 points, but after that, Purdue went cold, not scoring a point in over two minutes.

The team, unphased by its 7-point deficit, got the crowd to its feet and brought it to a 1-point game with the help of two 3-point shots made by Layden and senior guard Cassidy Hardin.

Layden led the Boilermakers with 16 points, going 4 of 6 from beyond the arc and grabbing three rebounds. Harper was second with 10 points and had one rebound.

“After our last game, we just knew we wanted to come in and play as hard as we could and play as a team,” Layden said. “I think that just shows with our individual performances."

The second half started very similarly to the first, but this time it was Harper scoring the only basket for the Boilermakers while Michigan proceeded to make two 3-point shots and a layup to feed an 8-0 run. Combined with Purdue’s lack of scoring, the 49-37 score started to get out of hand, forcing the Boilermakers to take a timeout to regroup.

Down 14 points late in the third quarter, Purdue was unable to capitalize and committed four turnovers. Harper was able to stop the bleeding and scored her second 3-point shot, getting the crowd cheering again, but the Wolverines remained in command with a 60-44 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Terry made a layup for Purdue early in the fourth quarter, but once again, a long scoring drought ensued for three minutes, allowing Michigan to expand its lead to 22 points. Three more Boilermaker buckets cut the lead down to 20 points.

The deficit would be too great for Purdue to come back from as Michigan as they won 80-59.

“We got a long way to go,” Coach Gearlds said. “We can’t do anything about this one but learn from it, bottle what we did in the first half and try to take that to Evanston on Saturday.”

Purdue will travel next to Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Plus.