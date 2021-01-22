Purdue volleyball will look to build upon its success of the previous season and make its way back into the NCAA tournament with head coach Dave Shondell's 18th season with the program.

The No. 13 Boilers are coming off a 24-win 2019 season, their eighth 20-win season in the last decade and their 12th 20-win season of the Shondell era.

Purdue gained notable wins against Wright State and No. 16 Marquette in the 2019 NCAA tournament to bring it to the Sweet Sixteen, losing only one set between the two teams.

Although they had a hot start against the two schools, the Baylor Bears eventually won over the Boilermakers three sets to one to end their furthest run in the tournament since 2015.

Shondell believes this year "may be the best year Big Ten volleyball has had since he has been here due to the amount of competition in the conference."

"It really doesn't matter who you play, they're going to be really tough," Shondell said in a Saturday press conference. "The league has done nothing but get better since I've been here.

"Every team has had four extra months of training, so everybody has had plenty of time to get their teams ready. The Big Ten is loaded; You have to be prepared, play your best, and get to know who you're going to play against."

The Boilers lost experienced players in senior middle blockers Shavona Cuttino and Blake Mohler, who have been mainstays on the team since 2015. The two players combined for 88 wins, 406 sets and 1024.5 points in four years with the Boilers.

Despite the loss of two experienced players, Shondell believes that his offense is as skilled as ever thanks to the return of eight players from last season's roster.

"I've always felt like coaches have to build their programs around serving, passing and defense," Shondell said in a Wednesday press conference. "Right now, we're in a really great spot with those three skills."

"When you play a team that is as big, physical and good on defense as Wisconsin, you hope that your team has enough offensive punch to put balls away and get kills for your team," he said. "It won't be easy, but I feel like we have the personnel to do it."

Purdue will start the season with a new coach in its ranks, as former Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School head coach Chad Sutton has been hired as a volunteer assistant on Shondell's staff after four years with the Cardinals.

Sutton will take the place of former volunteer assistant and three-year volleyball veteran Val Nichol, who signed a deal with the first-ever indoor league in the United States, according to an Aug. 6 statement from Purdue Athletics. The league is set to begin play in February 2021.

Sutton will join a veteran cast of Purdue coaches, with assistant coaches John Shondell and Kathy Jewell each having 17 years of experience in the program.

Purdue’s last matchup with Wisconsin saw the Boilers keep a hard-fought first two sets within two points. An eventual Boilermaker collapse kept them from taking the third set and a fighting chance at beating the Badgers on their home floor.

A win against No. 1 Wisconsin would be the Boilers' first win against the Badgers in nearly three years. Purdue's most recent matchup was 3-0 win at Wisconsin win in 2019.

Shondell said he was excited to coach in a conference like the Big Ten and have the opportunity to face the top-ranked team in the country in his first game of the season. He said a matchup like this one would help the team determine where it was in the conference and how it could compete against great teams.

"You won't be defined by your first matches of the season," Shondell said. "But they will have a big impact on what's going to happen for your chances on winning the conference this season.

"There are so many unknowns right now, but I like the fact that we have a seasoned crew and an experienced coaching staff. I feel like we're in a better place than a lot of teams are right now."

The Boilers will play their first series against Wisconsin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday EST at the Wisconsin Field House. Both matches will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.