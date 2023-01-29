Two Purdue teams set multiple program records and flirted with a few school records in events across swimming, diving and track and field over the weekend.

Swimming and diving

Both of Purdue’s swimming and diving teams traveled to Evanston, Illinois, for a Big Ten competition that included Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota and Iowa on Friday and Saturday.

The women were up against all four teams and came away with a win against Iowa but fell to the No. 25 Golden Gophers and meet-hosting Wildcats. The men were up against only the latter two, beating out Northwestern, but fell to the other No. 25 Gophers.

Brady Samuels knocked nearly 2.5 seconds off his previous 200-yard freestyle time, moving up 11 places on the program’s all-time leaderboard to No. 2 — just behind current teammate Nick Sherman who still has Samuels by just over a second.

The two competed together as the first and second legs of the 400-yard freestyle relay in Evanston, where they set a pool record for the event. Their anchor, Keelan Hart, led a team 1-2 finish in the 100-yard free as an individual, beating out Sherman by a little more than a tenth of a second.

The same relay team won the 200 free. Samuels took first in the 100-yard butterfly and Sam Bennett provided the men with their only springboard win at 3-meters.

The only event win on the women’s side came off the same board courtesy of Jenna Sonnenberg, who led a 1-2 finish at 3 meters ahead of Daryn Wright.

Kate Beavon swam the distance events for Purdue in the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle events. Beavon eclipsed her previous best time in the 1,000 free by exactly 10 seconds, which she’d set just the meet before, and posted the program’s No. 3 all-time mark

The women’s leader in event wins on the season, Maggie Love, fell short of adding on to her 11 total over the weekend. Love had a pair of third place finishes and improved her 200-yard breaststroke time.

Track and field

The Boilermakers competing on dry land went south for two different events: the Indiana University Relays in Bloomington and the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville. Most of the track and field team competed at the two-day Louisville event that began Friday, while only its distance runners were at IU on Saturday.

Purdue was one of 22 teams at the Lenny Lyles, where it set five new top-10 marks. The team saw four of those on the invite’s opening day in the weight throw, 60-meter dash and pentathlon. The fifth was picked up by Camille Christopher in the 200-meter on Saturday.

Johnny Vanos won the men’s weight throw in Louisville and moved up to the program's No. 2 spot with a toss of 22.1 meters. Vanos has another 2.3 meters to tack onto his toss to surpass Olympian Chukwuebuka Enekwechi’s school record.

Two of the team’s new top-10 times were added by Zachary Evans at 60 meters. The freshman set the No. 8 best time in the event’s prelims before taking it up a notch in the finals to earn the No. 6 spot as well.

The mens’ field events provided them with their only two wins: Safin Wills in the long jump and Vanos’ weight throw.