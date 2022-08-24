Former Purdue quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Len Dawson died this morning at the age of 87, his family announced.

Dawson led the Big Ten in passing and total offense during his three years as a Boilermaker from 1954 to 1956. He also played on defense and special teams in addition to his role as quarterback, the Associated Press reported.

Dawson contributed to the 27-14 upset of No. 1 Notre Dame in 1954. He finished his college career with over 3,000 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, a Purdue press release said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Dawson with the fifth pick in the 1957 NFL draft. After his time with the Steelers, he found much of his success with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he led them to a win in the 1970 Super Bowl.

Dawson finished his professional career in 1975 with 28,711 passing yards and 239 passing yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

After retiring from the NFL, Dawson worked as a broadcaster, serving as the Chief’s color commentator from 1985 to 2017 and hosting HBO’s “Inside the NFL” for 25 years, according to a Purdue press release.

Dawson was entered into hospice care Aug. 12. His death was announced by his family in a statement to KNBC, a Kansas City television station.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” the statement reads. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.”

No cause of death was given. In recent years, Dawson had had prostate cancer and a quadruple heart bypass, the Associated Press reported.