The Big Ten conference confirmed today that it has extended its suspension of games and athletic activities to June 1. The conference previously announced a stoppage of all on- and off-campus recruiting, which will carry over into June as well.
"The Big Ten conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from the Big Ten states.
The Big Ten conference will reevaluate its suspension after June 1.