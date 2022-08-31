Photo renderings showing the vision for a revamped Ross-Ade Stadium were released Wednesday.

Purdue Athletics said they took into account the opinions of more than 12,000 survey respondents and multiple focus group meetings to deliver “what fans want to see in an enhanced facility.”

The allocation of $45.4 million in donated funds for the first phase of renovations at Ross-Ade were approved at a board of trustees meeting in April. Construction is slated to begin as soon as the 2022 season ends and should be completed by the start of the 2023 season.

The plans feature a south end zone addition that will add 4,500 seats, completing the bowl and serving as the new home for both the Ross-Ade Brigade and the All-American Marching Band on game days.

The student section will be moved from its current location in the northeast end of the stadium to the new southern end zone area and parts of the southeast stands.

Mike Bobinski, director of intercollegiate athletics, said in April’s board of trustees meeting he was very hopeful that component of the renovations would come to fruition.

“That would be a really attractive opportunity for our students to really own part of the stadium and create an appropriately hostile environment for our opponent,” he said.

A dining facility for student-athletes will replace the Purdue Team Store on the west side of the stadium and will include a full-production kitchen and both indoor and outdoor patio seating, according to Purdue Athletics.

An underground pedestrian tunnel will run from the Kozuch Performance Complex to Rohrman Field beneath John R. Wooden Drive. The new structure will improve player safety on game days and provide an unspecified recruiting component.

There will be new premium seating options available, which Purdue Athletics said it would share more information about soon.