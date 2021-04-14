2/15/20 Butler, Sebastian Welch, Tomasz Dudek

Freshman Sebastian Welch returns the ball as his doubles partner, freshman Tomasz Dudek, looks on. The pain won their match, 3-2.

The men's tennis team will not travel to Nebraska for the Big Ten tournament this year out of health concerns for student-athletes and staff, the team announced Wednesday morning via Twitter.

The team then ends the season 1-14. 

Tuesday afternoon, the team announced it was cancelling the 2021 regular season finale match against rival Indiana due to "COVID-19 protocols," per an Athletics press release. The release did not specify which team initiated the cancellation, but a release from Indiana's athletics department released the same day cited "COVID-19 issues within the Boilermaker program."

A COVID-19 testing update from the athletics department listed seven positive tests and five active cases among staff and student-athletes out of 1686 administered tests.

The Big Ten tournament is scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 2 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Purdue sits at the bottom of the East Division with its losing record, with the next closest team, Michigan State, clocking in at a 5-9 overall record.

