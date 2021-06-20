Purdue track & field alumnus Chukwuebuka Enekwechi qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the shot put at the Nigerian Olympic Trials on Saturday morning in Lagos, Nigeria.
Enekwechi won the shot put with a season-best throw of 21.47 meters at the Yabatech Sports Center, according to a Purdue news release. He is the first current or former Purdue track & field athlete to officially punch their ticket to the Olympic Games.
Currently a volunteer assistant coach with the Boilermakers, Enekwechi was a 12-time All-American, five-time NCAA medalist and four-time Big Ten champion at Purdue. He owns four school records, including the shot put at 20.37m.
While representing Nigeria, Enekwechi has competed at four World Championships and won the 2016 Nigerian national championship in the shot put.