Ryan Walters has started building his Purdue Football coaching staff, making his first hires as the head coach of the Boilermakers.

Graham Harrell has been named offensive coordinator after spending the 2022 season at West Virginia, while Kevin Kane joins Walters from Illinois to become defensive coordinator, Purdue announced tuesday afternoon in a news release.

"I played against Graham and always respected his knowledge and the way he approaches the game of football," Walters said in the release. "When I got into this profession, I really kept an eye on his career. He is very innovative in the passing game and gets creative with the run game."

Kane joins Walters after the duo put together one of the fiercest defenses in the nation over two seasons at Illinois.

"I was very excited about the ability to attract Coach Kane to Purdue University," said Walters. "I got to see, firsthand, his football IQ and ability to connect and develop young men. His position group steadily improved throughout the two years we were together at Illinois. He has been a coordinator at two previous stops, and he is ready to lead an entire unit in the Big Ten."

Harrell arrived in West Lafayette after spending the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at West Virginia. His Mountaineer offense averaged 30.6 points per game behind a balanced attack of 227.5 passing yards and 171.5 rushing yards per game.

Harrell worked with transfer quarterback JT Daniels to throw for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns in his lone season at West Virginia. Offensive lineman Zach Frazier garnered First Team All-Big 12 Conference honors, while receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton was tabbed second team all-conference.

Harrell joined West Virginia after three seasons at USC. In 2021, USC led the Pac-12 and was No. 17 nationally in passing offense (298.3) and red zone offense (.902), No. 20 in third-down conversion percentage and No. 24 in total offense (443.9). Receiver Drake London was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on several All-America teams.

In 2020, USC's passing offense ranked No. 11 nationally (first in Pac-12) at 319.3 yards per game. Quarterback Kedon Slovis made All-Pac-12 First Team, while ranking in the top 20 in completions (1st at 29.5), passing yards (6th at 320.2), total offense (No. 13 at 310.7) and completion percentage (No. 18 at .670), all tops in the Pac-12. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also was an All-Pac-12 first teamer.

After an All-Big 12 Conference career as a linebacker at Kansas (2002-05), Kane has spent almost two decades on the sidelines building some of the most formidable defenses in the nation at Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, Kansas, SMU and Illinois, according to the release.

Kane led Illinois' group of outside linebackers to new heights in 2022, as Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas combined for the most quarterback hits in the nation among edge duos and both were named All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention. Jacas was a Freshman All-American after totaling 31 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, and 4.0 sacks, the second-most sacks by an Illini true freshman in program history.

Coleman was sixth on the team in tackles with 41 and second in sacks with 4.5, as Illinois produced its best record in 15 years and earned a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl, the Illini's best bowl since the 2007 season.

Kane was a part of one of the best defensive turnarounds in the nation in 2021, helping Illinois to a 5-7 record and ranked wins over No. 7 Penn State and No. 20 Minnesota. Illinois' scoring defense (31st from 97th), third down defense (31st from 89th), and total defense (52nd from 114th) all improved more than 50 spots in the national rankings from 2020. The Illini made massive gains in the Big Ten defensive rankings, as well, jumping nine-or-more spots in scoring defense (4th from 14th), touchdowns allowed (3rd from 14th), yards allowed per game (5th from 14th), and passing yards allowed per game (1st from 10th).

Prior to his two seasons at Illinois, Kane was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at SMU for three years. Kane joined the SMU staff in 2018 and in his first two seasons led the Mustangs to several national top 25 rankings, including the No. 1 ranking for sacks per game (3.92) and No. 3 ranking in tackles for loss (8.5 avg) in 2019.

He and wife Theresa have two sons, Jack and Colin, and one daughter, Nora.